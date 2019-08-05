Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Sr. Portfolio Manager John Lewis on High Momentum Trends

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW) Senior Portfolio Manager John Lewis, CMT, says the markets are poised for good momentum performance through the rest of the year, unfazed by the flat yield curve.

During NDW second-quarter analyst call on July 9, 2019, Lewis discussed the progression of the NDW accounts, the recent trends in the high momentum and High Relative Strength (RS) Market, and his overall outlook on the capital markets for the rest of the year.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of the NDW webinar hosted by Nasdaq's Head of Home Office Relations, Joe Cunningham, and featuring Lewis.

John Lewis, CMT Senior Portfolio Manager, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright:

"I want to take a little bit of time today to go through what we see, not only in our accounts but in the high momentum and High RS market overall and give some color to what's gone on this year and what we are looking at for the rest of the year.

I am a Senior Portfolio Manager here at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. For those of you who aren't really familiar with Dorsey Wright , we have two offices - one office is in Richmond, Virginia, where they handle the online database, the big product that we have available to a lot of Financial Advisors. I work in the office out of Pasadena, California, where we do a lot of discretionary account management for the firm and we create indices. The thing that ties all that together is, we use momentum as the main factor into all of these different products - whether they be SMAs, indices, UITs, anything like that. So, we have a lot of experience in that space, and we monitor what is going on in the overall momentum market and how different things are shaping up at any point in time.

One thing that has been surprising to us this year is the equity flows into ETFs and mutual funds. They've been historically bad. This is not really a sign or something that we see at a major market top. Usually, when we're looking at major market tops, there is a real sense of euphoria, and people - especially retail investors - are ramming money into whatever equity product they can find. It has been totally the opposite this year. We've had great equity returns; there's obviously some hangover from last year's selloff at year-end. But what we're looking at now, are equity flows that are historically bad. We're down near areas where those tend to turn around, which I think is a good sign for all of us here. And, again, this is not something that we normally see at major market tops, and these things often happen near bottoms or mid trend. We think that is actually a good sign and something that we're looking to the end of the year that can really carry this market going forward.

We have a high momentum index that we calculate, and that high momentum index is just simply the top quintile rebalanced monthly of the top 1000 market cap securities in the U.S. It's a pretty standard high momentum index that we track and will be getting back to that index a lot throughout the different slides because we use that index to really judge the health of the overall market. But the other thing that we have on [the slide] is just the standard investor FA experience, which is the Russell 1000, then also the Russell 1000 growth and value. This style box regime most people are used to, and it is a little bit different than how momentum behaves over time. Momentum has a little bit different performance pattern. It is important that you know what that pattern is. When certain things happen, you understand why things are happening - there's no panic there, it's just a normal progression.

If we go back to the previous slide, we have this value in growth versus the market chart here, and this is what people are used to. The cycles tend to be more long and drawn out when we're looking at growth versus the broad market or value versus the broad market. You can also see that they perform differently at different parts of the cycle - so they are there to offset one another, they really do smooth the ride out. But when you look at it, you don't really add a ton of performance just by using the standard growth and standard value definitions that are out there. These long cycles are what people are used to. They are not used to things really pulling back sharply and recovering sharply. It's more of a situation where when something underperforms, it starts underperforming for years, and it's not a dramatic underperformance, but it does add up over time. Now that's different from momentum, as you can see on the next slide. Previously, we had the growth and value slides and they had these long periods of red and green that were uninterrupted and that those are the periods where you're under or outperforming by a little bit each quarter and that adds up over time. This is momentum .

Momentum has periods of sharp underperformance and sharp recovery, and that is very normal. Relative to what we showed on the last slide, the red and the green alternate much more rapidly, indicating that those sharp recoveries hit and then the sharp drawdowns hit, and then those recoveries happen much quicker. We saw that definitely at the end of 2018 across the momentum market. It started earlier in 18 in international markets when emerging markets started to underperform first, but then in the last quarter of 2018, it really hit everything from domestic to emerging markets and also developed markets. Now that was a normal type of underperformance, and then we've also seen that snap back this year, especially over the last couple of months, and we'll go through some of our spread data show how that's happened. But what we saw at the end of last year was very normal, and then again, what we're seeing this year is also very normal. It's a little different than that normal growth value relationship, but for momentum investing and what we've seen happen over the years, it is a very normal phenomenon and performance pattern.

We're also hearing from a lot of Financial Advisors and their clients about the yield curve, and we have the 10 year/2 year yield curve shown on the next slide. The yield curve is obviously very flat. I think it's very well-known now that when the yield curve is inverted, there's generally a recession down the road. We've seen an inversion and some of the other yield curves. But this 10 year/2 year hasn't inverted yet - it still remains very, very flat. That is not a terrible thing for a momentum. Remember that the yield curve inversion tends to lead the recession by some certain amount of time, but that doesn't mean that once the yield curve inverts that everything falls apart and if you're not raising cash or getting defensive very quickly, you're going to have problems. What we're hearing is more people think that way on the FA and the retail investor side - that if that yield curve is to invert, then you have to be very proactive and that's just simply not the case. So, we have this yield curve here shown back to 1989. We've had a couple of periods where the yield curve drops down from high levels and gets to where we are about now, which is about 26 basis points between the 10- and the 2-year. If we look at what happens to momentum stocks when we're at these levels, we can still perform very well in this type of environment. Therefore, flat yield curves are not bad for momentum at all.

This happened in 1994 and what we have, listed in the box on the right-hand side, are the high RS index, the low RS index which is the laggards, that's the stuff that has performed very poorly, and then the spread between the two. The spread really shows you the health - the leaders are outperforming the laggards and, in both cases, in 1994, and then again in 2005 when this happened, momentum was able to perform very well, both on an absolute, or just not a high momentum basis, and then also the spread between the leaders and the laggards performed very well. From that standpoint, we don't think that this flat yield curve is a real problem for what we do with momentum investing. We think this can be something that can carry us through the end of the year in a pretty good momentum market. We've also broken these things out on the next slide with forward 12-month momentum spread returns and also where the yield curve is. You can get a better idea about when momentum has problems on the yield curve and when it does well.

Right now, we're over on the left-hand side of that scatter plot. That's looking out 12 months or so - generally, a pretty good time for momentum spread returns, meaning that the leaders are outperforming the laggards. When momentum does start to have problems by that measure, is when the curve starts to get steeper. Now, not all the way at the top, but when it's deepening and we start to get up to 200 basis points or 150 basis points, somewhere in there, and that curve is getting steeper, that's generally where momentum spread returns have the biggest problems. We're nowhere near that now. The curve right now is very flat - could be getting even flatter - and so we feel like momentum is on pretty good footing here, and we've got a long way to go before we get to spots on the yield curve where momentum has historically had some issues.

There's also been a lot of talk about rate cuts, what the Fed's going to do, and it does make a difference when that rate cut comes. When the Fed cuts rates when equities are near all-time highs, it's a much different performance profile than when the Fed cuts rates, and we're in a big drawdown at the time. What we're showing here are periods when the Fed cut rates when the S&P was less than 5% from an all-time high. Then, we have another table where the Fed cut rates, and we're already in a 15% or more drawdown. You can see those averages are much different. So, if we get a rate cut here with the market near these all-time highs that is not a bad thing for equities - we can still perform very well. And looking out 12 months, with the exception of the global financial crisis listed at the bottom of the table, there were periods where the performance of the S&P was very good after these rate cuts near equity market highs. That's not necessarily the case when you're already in that equity drawdown, and the Fed has to cut rates and chase equities to the downside. Again, another data point from the fixed income side that is supportive of higher equity prices going into the end of the year.

Now getting into what's going on in the momentum market globally, we have four different spreads on this page and show the difference between the high momentum and low momentum securities in any one of the given markets. When that spread is rising, that's very good for momentum. That's when we expect it to perform well - the leaders are doing better than the laggards, and that's a very healthy environment. For all four of these spreads, you can see a very similar performance pattern over the past one year, trailing 12 months. The end of last year, beginning of this year was not great for momentum. Those spreads all dipped, or at best, moved sideways, and that was indicative of a lot of change in the market. The leadership got hit harder than the laggards - the laggards held up a little better. Then coming off of the bear market bottom, or the selloff bottom around Christmas Eve of last year, the laggards bounced and did much better than the leaders. We've seen that reverse though over the last couple months. We've seen that definitely on the global side. On the domestic side, it's really happening. In emerging it happened a little earlier and emerging has been very strong on the spread, showing that the leaders have been outperforming the laggards there.

When we look at it for this year on the domestic side, you can see the first four months were dominated by the laggards. That's not a great environment for momentum investing, and that's when we don't expect to perform as well. But, you can then see that around April or so it kicked into high gear and it was really about avoiding the laggards and being in the leaders . And from the domestic side, that's when we saw performance of momentum strategies start to pick up those things, really start to outperform. On the emerging markets side, we will show this one because it has been pretty dramatic. You saw that on the summary spread a couple of slides ago, and how that started to improve in emerging markets. Here you can see, when we drill into it, around the end of April, early May, the leaders started to pick up steam in emerging markets. We've seen very good performance out of emerging markets and those strategies that can do that, and we continue to see more allocation coming into those strategies in emerging markets. It came out in 2018, but now with the strength of the momentum market, there we see it coming back.

From an asset class standpoint, on the next slide, we have our dynamic asset level investing summary up here. Domestic equities still remain in the number one spot; International equities are number two - that hasn't changed for quite some time. The run in the domestic market has been long and protracted. International equities are certainly not performing as well, but they are performing better than some of the other alternatives like commodities, fixed income, etc. The one switch that we've seen with the specter of a rate cut on the horizon, we've seen fixed income overtake commodities. The one big thing we're looking at in commodities is gold, which had, you know, a nice breakout earlier, and we saw a lot of money flow into gold ETFs, like GLD, etc. So, that is certainly something we're monitoring. But overall commodities have dipped down below fixed income in the overall asset class rankings. That pickup in fixed income has been something that we've seen be reflected throughout some of our asset allocation or fixed income products.

On the next slide, we have our tactical fixed-income allocations at the end of the quarter, as well as our global macro allocations. That falling rates scenario that picks up in fixed income and interest rates and our asset class work is shown here. In tactical fixed income, we do have a lot allocated towards the long end of the curve - that 30-year plus duration, or 20- to 30-year, duration bonds. Then also in global macro, which is a portfolio that can go anywhere and do a number of different asset classes, you see a real heavy allocation to real estate, which has had a great year and is also interest-rate sensitive there. That falling rate theme is reflected in those two portfolios.

On the international side-on the next slide-we talked about how emerging markets have done well. We've seen emerging markets come back into the portfolio after having to unwind some of that in 2018. We've had very good performance out of emerging markets. We also, as you can see in the top 10 Holdings there, we have some gold holdings. Furthermore, we've had good performance out of those as well.

Then, finally, on the domestic side, the allocations are what people would expect - consumer cyclical technology, which is doing very well. It is heavily represented in our domestic allocations, especially in those portfolios that are designed to be fully invested all the time. The one thing I did want to point out was some of the weakness that we saw before the markets went to new highs. This last month caused us to raise a little bit of cash and that SRS growth portfolio. That portfolio has been very popular with Financial Advisors and clients because of that cash raising ability. We always talk about how it's a dimmer switch, and we raised a little bit of cash a lot of times, and it doesn't work out, and you have to put that cash back to work, and that's what we're doing now. So, we had a very small amount, like 10%, of cash in that portfolio at the end of the quarter and we've since put that back to work during the new quarter.

All in all, we think that the markets can hold up in terms of good momentum performance through the rest of the year. We're not terribly concerned about the flat yield curve, like a lot of people are very worried about that, we're not, from a momentum standpoint. This is the part of the cycle, this late-cycle area, where momentum can do very well. If you have any questions or anything like that, we're always here to talk to FAs and clients about what the strategies are doing and what we're seeing. Feel free to get in touch with us at any time."

