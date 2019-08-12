Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Portfolio Manager Provides Insight Into Interest Rates, U.S. and International Equities

Below is a Q&A with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's John Lewis, CMT, Senior Portfolio Manager, on a number of topics that may be top of mind for many investors. His responses highlight where our research is showing opportunities and why we have confidence in our relative strength approach to investing.

Q: How will the current interest rate environment affect your views on equity markets?

I don't think many people were expecting the kind of move we have had in rates this year! Investors have pulled massive amounts of money out of the equity markets this year despite markets moving to new highs. While there are certainly negative factors to be considered, all of the news isn't as bearish as people seem to think. The Federal Reserve is going to cut rates near a new equity high. This has been bullish in the past. When the Fed cuts rates, and we are not in a recession, it has supported the market in the past. We have also heard quite a bit about the current shape of the yield curve. When the yield curve inverts (long-term interest rates are lower than short-term rates) a recession tends to follow. We look at the 2 year - 10 year yield curve. That curve has not inverted yet, but it is very flat. Flat yield curves, however, aren't necessarily bearish for equities. Equity markets can do quite well in a flat yield curve environment. High momentum stocks also tend to do very well in these flat yield curve environments. Leaders have historically outperformed laggards during these periods. High momentum stocks generally have the most trouble when the curve is steep and continuing to get steeper. With these things in mind, we think high momentum stocks can continue to well in this type of environment. There are a lot of things that may make markets more volatile in the coming months, but the interest rate picture is supportive for momentum stocks.

Q: What is your outlook for International Equities?

U.S. equities continue to outperform international equities. That trend has been in place for quite some time, and has not shown any recent signs of rolling over. We are believers in allocating globally, and there are many benefits to maintaining an allocation to international equities in a client's portfolio. We have started to see a divergence between high momentum international stocks and the large, cap-weighted indicies. The trade war is having an effect on Chinese stocks. China remains the largest allocation in cap-weighted emerging markets indexes. From a country ranking standpoint, China has fallen from the very top of the ranks a year ago down in the bottom half of the ranks. If we look at just high momentum stocks, however, the picture is much different. China isn't weighted as heavily, and high momentum emerging markets stocks are breaking to new highs versus developed markets. We think that being able to focus in on certain areas of global market s will be very valuable in the coming months. The trade war will create many dislocations, which an adaptive, rotational strategy can capitalize on.

Q: What do you see as the advantages of employing a systematic relative strength approach to active investing?

We can give you our best guess about what is going to happen in the market. We have a lot of experience and have been running these strategies for about 13 years. However, we are under no illusion that we know everything or we have a crystal ball to predict the future! Making market predictions is really a fool's errand. It is incredibly difficult (dare we say impossible) to be able to continue to get things right time after time. Anyone can make a couple of good calls; that isn't difficult. We believe there is no way we can be accurate enough with our predictions over 10 years or 30 years. Instead, we have focused on implementing a factor that has historically produced outperformance, and doing that in an incredibly disciplined matter. As the market changes over time we expect our strategies to adapt to those changes even if we don't fully understand why the changes are taking place until much later. It is an incredibly difficult thing (both personally and professionally) to put our egos aside and focus on implementing our models, but we believe that is the best way for us to deliver outperformance over time.

