NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 38.49 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

By

Shutterstock photo

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 84.92 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.21 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.51 to 1 ratio. There were 1915 advancers and 1266 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 74 stocks reached a 52 week high and 22 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.27% for the day; a total of 97.07 points. The current value is 7,768.14. Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) had the largest percent change down (-1.97%) while Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) had the largest percent change gain rising 6%.

The Dow Jones index closed up .44% for the day; a total of 117.47 points. The current value is 26,717.43. Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change down (-2.07%) while Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.83%.

NASDAQ Market Wrap

As of 7/1/2019 4:44:00 PM

NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
th
4
ADVANCES FOR THE CONSECUTIVE DAY
74
STOCKS REACHED A 52 WEEK HIGH
22
THOSE REACHING LOWS TOTALED
 
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]
TOPS ADVANCERS LIST
OF NASDAQ 100 INDEX
%
6
ROSE
 
 

