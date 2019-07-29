Nasdaq Chief Economist Breaks Down Macro and Corporate Concerns

Chief Economist at Nasdaq Phil Mackintosh updated investors during the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW) second-quarter analyst call on July 9, 2019, about the outlook for the markets, particularly the headwinds that could disrupt the longest bull market on record.

During the 10-minute presentation, Mackintosh outlined his views on the macroeconomic environment, corporate concerns and his reasoning on why he believes we are at "a bit of a crossroads" in the current economic landscape.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of the NDW webinar hosted by Nasdaq's Head of Home Office Relations Joe Cunningham and featuring Mackintosh.

Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist, Nasdaq:

"I'm going to focus on the macroeconomic output and data and let everybody else on the call dive a bit deeper into what investors are actually doing in their portfolios. If we think about the macro environment, right now we're at a bit of a crossroads. The bond markets are pricing in a recession; there's an inverted yield curve, there are expectations for two to three rate cuts in 2019, but equity markets are near all-time highs. So why is there a difference? And who is right? Well, let's start with talking about why equity markets are so positive.

The stock markets job is to project valuations, and valuations are driven mostly by company profitability. If we look at the data, earnings have been growing since the tax cuts a year and a half ago, margins are near all-time highs, and cash flows for both reasons are strong. This is fueling a reported $1 trillion in buybacks in addition to around $1 trillion in dividends. But in addition to the corporate data, the U.S. economy seems strong too. Remember the Q1 GDP surprised as a 3.2% annualized growth rate and along with that is strong unemployment. With unemployment near multi-decade lows, with more jobs available than there are workers available, some even being brought back into the workforce that had previously been disenfranchised. Because of that, wages are also increasing. Really importantly, the non-managerial low wage jobs have seen the most growth in the last 12 months, and that is important because it's contributing to consumer confidence, which is near multi-decade highs. Typically, when consumer confidence is high, we don't have a recession. Although, sometimes they do follow shortly after confidence rolls over, and confidence has just started to dip-which brings us to why bond markets are so negative.

Global factors are far more of a concern. Although nobody talks about it much, Germany and South Korea narrowly avoided recessions this year. The data shows that global trade growth has been falling for 12 to 18 months and is now stalled or turned negative. Global industrial production has had a similar trend. Growth and global manufacturing have also recently stalled, and many economists say we are already in a global slowdown phase that sometimes, but not always leads to a recession. In fact, an amazing statistic shows that this is the longest period of continuously falling IP growth ever. But why do U.S. bond markets care about international markets? Well, we export a lot, and our companies are global. But even in the U.S. industrial production has been negative for three of the last four quarters and negative overall for the past 12 months. That's starting to affect jobs, with the manufacturing sector and with small company hiring weak in recent surveys. Combine that hard data with a couple of other points - fears of a prolonged trade war, risks of the expansion because of the tight labor markets and wage inflation that's starting to affect corporates, and also a relatively quick downturn that we saw in December in housing and car markets when we actually had that last fed rate hike, which got us to positive real rates. There are enough reasons there for bond markets to be skittish and for the Fed to be concerned. So let's talk more about the trade war.

The data shows the fears are overblown, so far. What should we expect when we have a tariff war? Well, there should be two main impacts. First is inflation, as the goods that we buy from overseas increase in price to account for the extra taxes. Second should be reduced trade as people buy less of the higher-priced goods. Evidence to date shows that the trade war impact is a small factor and both inflation [metrics are] below the Fed's target, which is seen as a positive to bond markets as it allows the Fed room to cut rates if it needs. That's despite data that shows goods subject to tariffs are inflating faster than average. In fact, a New York Fed study recently estimated the prices were about a third of a percent higher in 2018 because of the import tariffs. Despite that, inflation is falling. And despite that, America is still running new record of trade deficits. So where is the impact?

Well, global trade and manufacturing, as we discussed, are slowing due to global factors, particularly acute in Asia and Europe. That combined with tariff slowing the U.S.-China trade is actually more harmful to China, especially with its companies which are much more livid. So, there's a global risk that the tariffs actually affect China and there's a flow-on effect to the rest of the world. Separately and anecdotally in my meetings with issuers, tariffs are leading to changes in the supply chain. I've heard of instances where companies are moving facilities to Mexico or other Asian countries - that's a little problematic for the supply chain because they need to rebuild factories and retrain workers. I've also heard of instances where they've repatriated production to the US, which sounds great until you realize that they've done it with significant automation just to be competitive. So, the new factories are hiring a fraction of the old workforce and are requiring staff with completely different and much more robotics skill set.

The other interesting perspective we get working in Nasdaq is that we talk more to corporates and listings companies about their earnings and their expectations. What do we know abou t earnings expectations? Well, we know the market looks past previously reported earnings and prefers to price in future earnings growth. Therefore, what is said on earnings call s is often more important than what is reported in the quarterly accounts. In comments from recen t earnings call s, we highlight what corporates fear moving forward. They've said there are a number of helpful trends - from the high U.S. growth rates we've discussed, productivity gains from workers, to the strong surplus cash from earnings and the repatriation after the tax law changes. But they're also starting to talk about some harmful impacts - from the global slowdown to the tariffs, to wage growth and the material costs increasing.

In addition, multiple CEO surveys show the confidence levels are falling in the C Suite - some to post-credit crisis lows, and many started falling over 12 months ago. Overall, recently, the guidance on earnings calls has switched from overwhelmingly positive to slightly negative in the last quarter. Not surprisingly, analysts forecast for company earnings have also been wound back. Some are calling an earnings recession with growth level stalling or even slightly contracting. Despite that, forward P/Es on stocks remain moderate compared to the long term range of P/Es. Therefore, valuations don't appear stretched, although partly that's because the interest rates are the divisor in any valuation - the more rates fall, the more valuations actually rise. Putting this all back together before I hand over to John, what's our view?

It seems that many agree this expansion is long in the tooth. It's now the longest expansion on record surpassing the 90s expansion, but it's also the weakest. Although the bond market seems to be pricing in a recession, looking for asset bubbles that might make a slowdown worse is hard. Consumer leverage is lower than the credit crisis peak, even on a national basis, and bankruptcies remain low. Although high yield and U.S. government leverage is high - if rates remain low, default risk and repayment obligations remain affordable. Perhaps both markets are right and wrong at the same time. Perhaps a global slowdown is coming with an earnings recession. But the data suggests it could be weak enough that the employment and consumer confidence remains high enough to support the market through the slow down without a dramatic drop in corporate revenues and margins. One thing for certain though - there is a lot less certainty about what in fact will occur in the future."

