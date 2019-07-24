Quantcast

Nasdaq beats quarterly profit on strength in non-trading units

Reuters


July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a boost in its non-trading businesses, including information services, overshadowed a softer trading environment.

Nasdaq has been diversifying from its core trading business to focus on high-growth areas such as market technology and information services which help traders make investment decisions.

Revenue from its information services unit jumped about 11% to $194 million, and revenue at its market technology unit surged 20% to $79 million.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $174 million, or $1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $162 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier (graphic).

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.22 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 1.3% to $623 million.





