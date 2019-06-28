In early trading on Friday, shares of Western Digital Corp ( WDC ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 23.6% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx ( XLNX
), trading down 1.8%. Xilinx is showing a gain of 36.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Align Technology ( ALGN
), trading down 1.6%, and ASML Holding ( ASML
), trading up 1.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC