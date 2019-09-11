In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ctrip.com International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Ctrip.com International registers a 33.7% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts, trading down 3.2%. Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 14.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 1.6%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, CTRP