In early trading on Tuesday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services registers a 7.1% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital Corp ( WDC
), trading down 2.9%. Western Digital Corp is showing a gain of 43.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors ( NXPI
), trading down 2.2%, and Symantec Corp ( SYMC
), trading up 2.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT