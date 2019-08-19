Quantcast

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, BIDU

In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu ( BIDU ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Baidu has lost about 34.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday ( WDAY ), trading down 1.6%. Workday is showing a gain of 18.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( BMRN ), trading down 0.4%, and NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA ), trading up 5.1% on the day.

