In early trading on Thursday, shares of PayPal Holdings ( PYPL ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings registers a 27.1% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA
), trading down 2.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Mylan ( MYL
), trading down 2.4%, and Activision Blizzard ( ATVI
), trading up 2.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, PYPL