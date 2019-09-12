Quantcast

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, PYPL

By BNK Invest,

In early trading on Thursday, shares of PayPal Holdings ( PYPL ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings registers a 27.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA ), trading down 2.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mylan ( MYL ), trading down 2.4%, and Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ), trading up 2.6% on the day.

