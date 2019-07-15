In early trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences ( GILD ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 8.4% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Symantec Corp ( SYMC
), trading down 13.4%. Symantec Corp is showing a gain of 17.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Western Digital Corp ( WDC
), trading down 1.7%, and Broadcom ( AVGO
), trading up 2.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD