In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp ( WDC ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 64.4% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX
), trading down 3.4%. Starbucks Corp. is showing a gain of 45.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are eBay ( EBAY
), trading down 1.6%, and Micron Technology ( MU
), trading up 5.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SBUX, WDC