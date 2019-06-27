In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 20.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores ( ROST
), trading down 3.2%. Ross Stores is showing a gain of 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty ( ULTA
), trading down 1.0%, and NXP Semiconductors ( NXPI
), trading up 3.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, WBA