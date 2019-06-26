Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, MU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology ( MU ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 15.8% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex ( PAYX
), trading down 1.8%. Paychex is showing a gain of 27.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Align Technology ( ALGN
), trading down 1.8%, and Western Digital Corp ( WDC
), trading up 8.7% on the day.
