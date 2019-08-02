In early trading on Friday, shares of Align Technology ( ALGN ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Align Technology has lost about 2.3% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetApp ( NTAP
), trading down 19.0%. NetApp is lower by about 21.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings ( PYPL
), trading down 2.9%, and Dollar Tree ( DLTR
), trading up 1.0% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN