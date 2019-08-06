In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software ( TTWO ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software registers a 22.9% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mylan ( MYL
), trading down 3.6%. Mylan is lower by about 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Henry Schein ( HSIC
), trading down 2.8%, and KLA Corp ( KLAC
), trading up 9.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO