In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microchip Technology ( MCHP ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 21.2% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mylan ( MYL
), trading down 4.1%. Mylan is lower by about 36.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts ( WYNN
), trading down 3.4%, and Take-Two Interactive Software ( TTWO
), trading up 1.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP