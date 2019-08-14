In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Kraft Heinz ( KHC ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz has lost about 39.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mylan ( MYL
), trading down 6.8%. Mylan is lower by about 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading down 4.4%, and Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX
), trading down 0.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, KHC