Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Amgen ( AMGN ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 5.0% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre ( MELI
), trading down 10.0%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 112.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Ctrip.com International ( CTRP
), trading down 2.5%, and Liberty Global ( LBTYA
), trading up 2.6% on the day.
