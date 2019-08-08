In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 76.5% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz ( KHC
), trading down 13.0%. Kraft Heinz is lower by about 37.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Monster Beverage Corp ( MNST
), trading down 7.2%, and NetEase ( NTES
), trading up 11.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, AMD