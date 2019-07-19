In early trading on Friday, shares of Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 37.4% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina ( ILMN
), trading down 1.3%. Illumina is lower by about 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Western Digital Corp ( WDC
), trading down 1.3%, and JD.com ( JD
), trading up 2.0% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT