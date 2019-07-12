In early trading on Friday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has lost about 2.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina ( ILMN
), trading down 15.7%. Illumina is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Amgen ( AMGN
), trading down 1.6%, and Lam Research Corp ( LRCX
), trading up 2.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, JBHT