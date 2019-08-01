In early trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital Corp ( WDC ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 54.5% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Idexx Laboratories ( IDXX
), trading down 4.0%. Idexx Laboratories is showing a gain of 45.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm ( QCOM
), trading down 3.0%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( VRTX
), trading up 5.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC