In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Incyte Corporation registers a 31.2% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group ( EXPE
), trading down 2.4%. Expedia Group is showing a gain of 20.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Microchip Technology ( MCHP
), trading down 2.3%, and Mylan ( MYL
), trading up 3.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY