In early trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys ( SNPS ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Synopsys registers a 65.3% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ctrip.com International ( CTRP
), trading down 2.2%. Ctrip.com International is showing a gain of 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Baidu ( BIDU
), trading down 1.4%, and Ulta Beauty ( ULTA
), trading up 2.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS