In early trading on Monday, shares of NetApp ( NTAP ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, NetApp has lost about 22.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ctrip.com International ( CTRP
), trading down 7.7%. Ctrip.com International is showing a gain of 24.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts ( WYNN
), trading down 6.9%, and Xcel Energy ( XEL
), trading up 0.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, NTAP