In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Cintas Corporation registers a 54.6% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CSX Corp ( CSX
), trading down 8.4%. CSX Corp is showing a gain of 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Mylan ( MYL
), trading down 3.7%, and ASML Holding ( ASML
), trading up 6.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSX, CTAS