In early trading on Friday, shares of Alphabet ( GOOG ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.7%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 21.0% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications ( CHTR
), trading down 4.7%. Charter Communications is showing a gain of 35.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Tesla ( TSLA
), trading down 2.5%, and Alphabet ( GOOGL
), trading up 10.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, GOOG