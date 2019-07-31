In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple ( AAPL ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Apple registers a 39.3% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading down 8.6%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 67.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials ( AMAT
), trading down 1.0%, and Align Technology ( ALGN
), trading up 3.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, AAPL