Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, NVDA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In early trading on Friday, shares of NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 19.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials ( AMAT ), trading down 4.3%. Applied Materials is showing a gain of 37.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase ( NTES ), trading down 0.3%, and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), trading up 3.6% on the day.

