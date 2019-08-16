In early trading on Friday, shares of NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 19.2% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials ( AMAT
), trading down 4.3%. Applied Materials is showing a gain of 37.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are NetEase ( NTES
), trading down 0.3%, and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading up 3.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, NVDA