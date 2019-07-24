Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, TXN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Texas Instruments ( TXN ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Texas Instruments registers a 36.3% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals ( ALXN
), trading down 3.4%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Check Point Software Technologies, ( CHKP
), trading down 2.7%, and PACCAR ( PCAR
), trading up 4.1% on the day.
