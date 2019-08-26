In early trading on Monday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 66.1% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.6%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 15.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 0.4%, and Celgene, trading up 3.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, AMD