In early trading on Tuesday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, O'Reilly Automotive registers a 11.6% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Automatic Data Processing, trading down 4.1%. Automatic Data Processing is showing a gain of 21.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 2.3%, and JD.com trading up 1.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY