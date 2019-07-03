Quantcast

Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $24.85-$32.82 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Napco Security Technologies. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Napco Security Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. price | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Security and Safety Services industry is Brady Corporation BRC which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is NSSC going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brady Corporation (BRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NSSC , BRC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar