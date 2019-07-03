Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $24.85-$32.82 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.





The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Napco Security Technologies. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Napco Security Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price

Another stock worth considering in the Security and Safety Services industry is Brady Corporation BRC which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

