Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Napco (NSSC) closed at $28.55, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security products and software company had gained 8.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

NSSC will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, NSSC is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.39 million, up 7.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NSSC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NSSC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note NSSC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.65.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.