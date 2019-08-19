Napco (NSSC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Napco (NSSC) closed at $31.72, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security products and software company had gained 21.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

NSSC will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, NSSC is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.39 million, up 7.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NSSC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NSSC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NSSC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.57, so we one might conclude that NSSC is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.