Namibia plans to add 220 MW to electricity grid by 2023

By Reuters

WINDHOEK, July 24 (Reuters) - Namibia's power utility NamPower plans to add 220 MW in new electricity capacity by 2023, as the uranium-producing southwest African nation seeks to wean itself off imports, its managing director said on Wednesday.

Namibia, which has installed capacity of 606 MW, is a net importer of electricity mainly from neighbouring countries like Zambia and South Africa.

Another 70 MW would be procured from independent power producers, Haulofu said while launching NamPower's business plan for the period 2019 to 2023 in the capital, Windhoek.

Namibia is home to the Kudu Gas Fields, which have proven and probable recoverable reserves estimated at more than 3.3 trillion cubic feet.

Demand for power in the diamond and uranium producing nation is expected to rise to 755 MW in the next five years, according to the government.





