Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Nabors Industries Ltd. ( NBR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NBR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.02, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBR was $2.02, representing a -69.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.65 and a 26.25% increase over the 52 week low of $1.60.

NBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). NBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports NBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.05%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NBR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an decrease of -36.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NBR at 4.2%.