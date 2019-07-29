Mylan bonds rally on announced merger with Pfizer subsidiary

Shutterstock photo





By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - Bonds from generic drugmaker Mylan rallied over 100bp on Monday morning after the company officially announced plans to merge with Pfizer's off-patent drug business called Upjohn.

Pfizer will spin off its Upjohn business and simultaneously combine it with Mylan, which will pay Pfizer US$12bn in a transaction to be financed with new debt issued by Upjohn.

The new company is expected to have investment-grade ratings and US$24.5bn of total debt at closing in mid-2020, according to the release.

The news was first reported over the weekend by the Wall Street Journal.

Three Mylan bonds were among the most actively traded in the US investment grade secondary Monday morning, including the 4.5% 2028, which tightened 130bp to 165bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

Additionally the 3.95% 2026 Mylan bond moved 135bp tighter to change hands at 135bp over Treasuries.

Pfizer bonds, on the other hand, did not move in early trading hours as investors continue to digest the news.

The two businesses are losing cash flow due to new competition in the marketplace that is lowering prices.

The merger is intended to stimulate those sales and allow Pfizer to focus on innovative medicines in areas such as oncology, immunology, rare disease and vaccines, according to CreditSights.

Pfizer is losing a predictable source of cash flow, but the US$12bn cash infusion should reduce leverage by three ticks to 1.1 times, CreditSights noted.

Pfizer was last in the bond market in March with a five-part US$5bn bond, which benefited from the scarcity in Single A paper.

However, Pfizer bonds widened at the start of summer as speculation mounted around a possible US$10.64bn acquisition of Array BioPharma.

The Mylan deal also follows Pfizer's joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline to combine the two consumer health businesses in a deal expected to generate sales of US$12.7bn.

GlaxoSmithKline is expected to remain active in M&A as much of the companies in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors leverage up to get ahead of pending drug patent cliffs.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks