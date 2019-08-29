Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Myers Industries, Inc. ( MYE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MYE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that MYE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.81, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MYE was $16.81, representing a -34.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.70 and a 18.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.24.

MYE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR ) and Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL ). MYE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports MYE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.26%, compared to an industry average of 14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MYE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.