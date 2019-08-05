MXIM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.24, changing hands as low as $53.45 per share. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MXIM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.64 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.48.
