MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

MVB Financial Corp. ( MVBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.98, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVBF was $17.98, representing a -9.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.90 and a 25.65% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

MVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MVBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.