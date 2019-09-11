MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

MutualFirst Financial Inc. ( MFSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MFSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MFSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFSF was $31, representing a -20.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.90 and a 27.68% increase over the 52 week low of $24.28.

MFSF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MFSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports MFSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.8%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.