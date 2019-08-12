Quantcast

Murray & Roberts says Clough USA unit awarded $620 mln EPC project

By Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Clough USA has been awarded a petrochemical engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in the United States worth $620 million, South African parent firm Murray & Roberts said on Monday.

"This multi-year project signifies Clough USA's first major contract award and underlines the successful establishment of Clough in North America," Murray & Roberts said in a statement.

The wholly owned subsidiary was established earlier this year following Murray & Roberts' acquisition of Saulsbury Industries' Gulf Coast downstream EPC business.





