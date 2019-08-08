Murphy Oil (MUR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents by 16.5%. The company incurred a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. On a GAAP basis, earnings were 54 cents compared with 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
In the quarter, Murphy Oil generated revenues of $709 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $606 million by 17%. The top line surged 82% on a year-over-year basis.
Highlights of the Release
In the third quarter, the company completed the divestiture of its Malaysia assets, which generated cash proceeds worth $2 billion.
The company closed a deep water Gulf of Mexico transactionfor net cash consideration of $1.2 billion.
The company produced 159,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter from continuing operations.
Murphy Oil's total costs and expenses amounted to $538 million, up 46.6% from $367.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income from continuing operations came in at $171 million, higher than $22.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
The company incurred interest charges of $54.1 million, up from $44.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Financial Condition
Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $326 million as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with $792.7 million as of Jun 30, 2018.
Net cash provided by continuing operations activities in the second quarter was $438.2 million, higher than $220.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
Murphy Oil expects net production including non-controlling interest for third-quarter 2019 in the range of 192,000-196,000 boe/d.
The company expects 2019 capital expenditure budget in the range of $1.35- $1.45 billion.
Zacks Rank
Murphy Oil currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
