Murphy Oil About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MUR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of MUR's recent stock price of $18.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Murphy Oil Corp to trade 1.32% lower - all else being equal - when MUR shares open for trading on 8/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MUR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.88 per share, with $36.5273 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.95.

In Wednesday trading, Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently off about 3.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »