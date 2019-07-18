Quantcast

Munich Re says expects 1 bln eur of net profit in second quarter

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re expects to post a net profit of about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in the second quarter as payouts for natural disasters remained subdued and the company benefited from high reserve releases.

"Due to the usual uncertainty concerning developments in major losses and the capital markets during the rest of the year, the target for the 2019 consolidated result remains unchanged at 2.5 billion euros," Munich Re said in a statement.

Munich Re is set to report second-quarter earnings on August 7.

($1 = 0.8909 euros)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Insurance , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar