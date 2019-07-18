Munich Re says expects 1 bln eur of net profit in second quarter

Reuters





FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re expects to post a net profit of about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in the second quarter as payouts for natural disasters remained subdued and the company benefited from high reserve releases.

"Due to the usual uncertainty concerning developments in major losses and the capital markets during the rest of the year, the target for the 2019 consolidated result remains unchanged at 2.5 billion euros," Munich Re said in a statement.

Munich Re is set to report second-quarter earnings on August 7.

($1 = 0.8909 euros)