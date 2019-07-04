Muji wannabe's $1 bln IPO tests power of mimicry

Reuters





By Sharon Lam

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Miniso is testing the power of mimicry. The brash Chinese version of minimalist retailer Muji is considering an initial public offering worth up to $1 billion, according to media reports. The fast-growing chain cultivates a Japanese feel. The challenge will be to convince investors that its valuation belongs with slick Tokyo peers, not pile-em-high 100-yen stores.

There is plenty for investors to like, with fast-fashion strategies like frequent stock turnover to keep shoppers coming back. That's critical for a chain with minimal online presence. It has big name backers too, after private equity firm Hillhouse and internet giant Tencent invested 1 billion yuan ($146 million) last year, an investment that according to CB Insights valued the company at $2.2 billion.

Yet Miniso has spawned a handful of its own copycats, and has hefty existing competitors, from Japan's Daiso to mainland beauty retailer KK Guan. Breakneck expansion may also strain the model set up by Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu and Japanese designer Miyake Junya.

The key will be convincing investors that the Japanese aura, design and growth should mean a premium, perhaps akin to $5 billion Muji, despite gaudier merchandise. Indeed, no-frills retailers such as Shimamura and Pan Pacific , which owns bargain chain Don Quijote, trade at a discount to expected revenue for the next year. Yet Muji parent Ryohin Keikaku fetches 1.2 times forecast sales. Assume Miniso's $2.5 billion of revenue last year grows at about the same 40% rate again. On Muji's multiple, it would be worth more than $4 billion. It's a target worth emulating.

- Chinese budget household and consumer goods retailer Miniso is seeking an initial public offering that could raise around $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on June 25, citing sources. Refinitiv publication IFR reported on June 25, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Miniso was considering raising $500 million with an IPO. The company has not commented.

- Tencent and Hillhouse Capital invested 1 billion yuan ($146 million) in 2018. The company also said it aims to enter 100 countries and regions by 2022, with an annual revenue of 100 billion yuan and 10,000 stores worldwide.

- The market for "variety stores" in the Asia Pacific region was worth $38 billion in 2018, according to Euromonitor International.

