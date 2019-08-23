Mueller Water Products (MWA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.04, changing hands as low as $9.93 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.47 per share, with $12.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.97.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »