Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Mueller Water Products Inc ( MWA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.34, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MWA was $10.34, representing a -15.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.28 and a 22.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.47.

MWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). MWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31. Zacks Investment Research reports MWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.05%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

Interested in gaining exposure to MWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF ( AIRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 1.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MWA at 3.17%.